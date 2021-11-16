Turkish FM offers to mediate in Lebanon-Gulf crisis

Al-Araby

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib on Tuesday and was scheduled to meet with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati later in the day. Çavuşoğlu expressed his support for Lebanon’s upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for March 2022, and indicated Turkey’s readiness to help mediate between Lebanon and the Arab Gulf. The visit comes as the Lebanon-Gulf crisis enters its third week. Comments by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi expressing sympathies for the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row with Sau…

