Israel’s Elbit Systems opens branch in UAE

Published by

Al-Araby

Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems opened a branch in the UAE on Sunday as part of long-term security cooperation between the two countries, which normalised ties last year. The company – creator of the Hermes military drones and photoelectric reconnaissance systems – said in a statement that it will manage the coordination of technology solutions for users and lead technology transfer to local partners. It “will seek to foster a long-term cooperation with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces”, the statement read. The firm’s Vice President Ran Kril said the UAE and other countries in the…

