Tune Talk and Mavenir Partner to Revolutionize Malaysia’s Telco Landscape with Cloud-Native Digital OSS/BSS Platform

BARCELONA, Spain, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tune Talk, Malaysia’s fastest-growing digital telco, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider, to provide a cutting-edge Cloud-Native Digital Operations Support System (OSS) and Business Support System (BSS) platform. The announcement was made at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, reinforcing Tune Talk’s commitment to technological innovation and enhanced customer experience.

The cloud-native OSS/BSS platform is designed to enable Tune Talk to implement self-healing and automatic scaling capabilities, significantly improving operational efficiency. With zero-touch operations, the platform is designed to streamline network management, reduce downtime, and enhance service reliability. Additionally, AI-driven tools will revolutionize customer engagement, offering hyper-personalized services tailored to individual subscriber needs.

“This partnership with Mavenir marks a significant step in our digital transformation journey. By leveraging cloud-native and AI-powered solutions, we are not only optimizing our operations but also enhancing our ability to deliver superior and highly personalized services to our customers,” said Gurtaj Singh Padda, Executive Director and CEO of Tune Talk. “This move aligns with our vision of making digital connectivity more seamless and intelligent for all Malaysians.”

Echoing this sentiment, Jay Pandey, Chief Technology Officer of Tune Talk, highlighted the operational efficiencies that this collaboration will bring: “With Mavenir’s cloud-native solutions, we expect to increase our operational efficiency by 60 to 70%. Network performance will see fewer interruptions, ensuring low latency and a more seamless experience for our subscribers. This partnership represents a transformative step in our technology processes, making our network smarter and more resilient than ever before.”

Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO at Mavenir, also expressed enthusiasm for the strategic partnership: “We fully support Tune Talk’s efforts in becoming a cloud mobile network operator. Our cloud-native OSS/BSS platform is designed to enable Tune Talk to operate with greater agility, efficiency, and automation, setting a new standard for digital-first telco services in Malaysia and beyond. We look forward to driving this transformation together.”

The implementation of this next-generation platform is expected to set a new benchmark in Malaysia’s telecommunications industry. By automating network operations and leveraging AI for predictive analytics, Tune Talk aims to improve network performance and customer satisfaction while reducing operational costs. This initiative also strengthens Malaysia’s position in the global digital economy, fostering innovation in the telco sector and setting a precedent for cloud-native adoption in the region.

As digital transformation accelerates, the collaboration between Tune Talk and Mavenir is poised to redefine telco service delivery, bringing cutting-edge advancements to Malaysian consumers and the broader industry.

About Tune Talk

Tune Talk is the fastest-growing fully cloud-enabled Mobile Network Operator in Asia. Since our launch in 2009, we have remained committed to offering affordable rates and exciting incentives. As a digital lifestyle telecommunications company, our services include unlimited calls, SMS, and high-speed internet packages, tailored to meet the demands for simple, value-driven products with easy accessibility and wide distribution. Our focus on innovation and digital disruption drives us to continuously provide cutting-edge telecommunication solutions, meeting the evolving needs of our customers and keeping us at the forefront of the industry.

For more information, please visit www.tunetalk.com.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir’s award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

