Thirty-Nine Trucks Cross Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone into Syria

Cairo: The Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone resumed operations on Monday, according to its Director General, Irfan Khasawneh. Khasawneh stated that the zone’s activities have “returned to normal,” with 39 trucks and their cargo crossing from Jordan into Syrian territory. He mentioned that resuming operations will reflect positively on trade and the flow of goods between the two countries.

According to Jordan News Agency, the truckloads entering Syria included food supplies, solar cells, and sterilizers from Jordan and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. The reopening of the zone is expected to enhance economic relations and facilitate smoother logistics for cross-border trade.