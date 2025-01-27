Thirty-Nine Trucks Cross Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone into Syria

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Jordan’s, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministers Discuss Gaza Ceasefire

Amman: Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs...

Israel Kills 2 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank in Targeted Strike

Tulkarm: Two Palestinians were killed and four...

Israel Accused of Delaying Withdrawal by Lebanese PM

Cairo: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized...

GeneralThirty-Nine Trucks Cross Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone into Syria
Cairo: The Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone resumed operations on Monday, according to its Director General, Irfan Khasawneh. Khasawneh stated that the zone’s activities have “returned to normal,” with 39 trucks and their cargo crossing from Jordan into Syrian territory. He mentioned that resuming operations will reflect positively on trade and the flow of goods between the two countries.

According to Jordan News Agency, the truckloads entering Syria included food supplies, solar cells, and sterilizers from Jordan and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. The reopening of the zone is expected to enhance economic relations and facilitate smoother logistics for cross-border trade.

