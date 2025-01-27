Jordan’s, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministers Discuss Gaza Ceasefire

Amman: Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed Monday strengthening ties and regional developments. Safadi and Fidan discussed, over the phone, consolidating the ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring the delivery of urgent and adequate humanitarian aid to facilitate reconstruction in Gaza. They highlighted their ongoing cooperation in efforts to provide humanitarian support.

According to Jordan News Agency, the top diplomats reiterated that establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on June 4, 1967, lines with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only viable path to achieving just and lasting peace in the region. They discussed the urgency of beginning Gaza’s reconstruction and supporting Palestinians in maintaining their land. They rejected any form of displacement.

They discussed steps to assist the Syrian people in rebuilding their country based on security, stability, freedom, and sovereignty while ensuring the protection of the rights of all Syrian communities. They underscored the continued coordination and collaboration between Jordan and Turkiye to promote regional security and stability.