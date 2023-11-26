  • Date: November 27, 2023
Third wave of 39 freed Palestinian prisoners arrives in Ramallah


The third wave of Palestinian prisoners freed as part of the Hamas-Israel swap landed in downtown Ramallah on Sunday evening, arriving from Ofer Prison in the central West Bank.

Thousands of Palestinians and their families greeted the freed prisoners and saluted Gaza while chanting in support of the resistance.

President of the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, Qaddoura Fares, hailed the 39 prisoners released in the third batch of the deal, calling on Israel to liberate all Palestinian prisoners, who number more than 7,000 in Israeli occupation prisons.

Source: Jordan News Agency

