Jordan, Morocco discuss cooperatives



The Director General of the Jordanian Cooperative Corporation, Abdel Fattah Shalabi, and the Director of the Cooperation Development Office in Morocco, Aisha Rifai, discussed Sunday cooperation in cooperatives.

The Zoom focused on promoting the cooperative sector by expanding the membership of the Arab Cooperative Union as an umbrella for cooperatives in Arab countries.

Shalabi and Rifai discussed spreading cooperative culture and thought in Arab countries to achieve economic, social and solidarity benefits that would create job opportunities and reduce poverty.

Shalabi noted the 11th Cooperative Ministerial Conference scheduled to take place in Jordan at the end of April 2024 to bolster sustainable development goals, empower women, provide job opportunities and support regional economies.

Source: Jordan News Agency