  • Date: November 27, 2023
  • Date: November 27, 2023

Jordan, Morocco discuss cooperatives


The Director General of the Jordanian Cooperative Corporation, Abdel Fattah Shalabi, and the Director of the Cooperation Development Office in Morocco, Aisha Rifai, discussed Sunday cooperation in cooperatives.

The Zoom focused on promoting the cooperative sector by expanding the membership of the Arab Cooperative Union as an umbrella for cooperatives in Arab countries.

Shalabi and Rifai discussed spreading cooperative culture and thought in Arab countries to achieve economic, social and solidarity benefits that would create job opportunities and reduce poverty.

Shalabi noted the 11th Cooperative Ministerial Conference scheduled to take place in Jordan at the end of April 2024 to bolster sustainable development goals, empower women, provide job opportunities and support regional economies.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages