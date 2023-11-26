  • Date: November 27, 2023
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians southern Nablus


Two Palestinians were killed early Sunday during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in Yatma village, south of the West Bank city of Nablus.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCD) said that both citizens sustained severe injuries from live bullets to their face and abdomen as a result of the clashes that unfolded subsequent to the occupation soldiers’ incursion into the village.

The injured Palestinians were promptly transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, the PRCD added.

Source: Jordan News Agency

