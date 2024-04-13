The Minister of Education and Higher Education meets with the General Union of Teachers

Ramallah – Ma’an – Minister of Education and Higher Education Amjad Barham stressed that the teacher is the pillar of development and the guarantee of access to qualitative education, noting that Palestinian teachers have always remained an inspiring model, recalling their historically remarkable giving.

This came during his meeting, today, Saturday, with the General Union of Palestinian Teachers. Represented by the Secretary-General of the Union, Saed Erziqat, members of the General Secretariat of the Union and secretaries of the branches, in the presence of Undersecretary Nafie Assaf.

Barham pointed out the central role of the teacher in all matters related to the educational process, whether it is related to the student, the curriculum, or the school environment, pointing out that the relationship with the Union is based on clarity, openness, and permanent coordination. In a way that enhances the victory for the interest of education, the stability of the educational process, and achieving a balance betw

een preserving the rights of the teacher and the student alike, touching on the specificity of the education situation in Jerusalem and Gaza.

For his part; Irziqat expressed the existence of a common goal, which is to advance the educational process on the principle of integration between the Ministry and the Union. He reiterated the Union’s commitment to working with the Ministry, for the benefit of teachers and students, stressing that the difference in viewpoints sometimes falls within the framework of seeking consensus on achieving the maximum that can be achieved for the benefit of The educational system and its components.

The meeting included interventions on some outstanding issues, a discussion of what is related to the achievement of the teaching profession, and ways to confront the challenges faced by the educational process as a result of the current situation.

Source: Maan News Agency