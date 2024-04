Khartoum, The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) provided 233 shelter bags yesterday to needy and displaced families in the Karari locality of Khartoum State in Sudan.

This project provided urgent shelter aid to Sudan and benefited 1,357 individuals.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides humanitarian and relief assistance through the Center to needy and affected countries and people worldwide.

Source: Saudi Press Agency