King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Festival to Kick off in Al-Qurayyat on Sunday

Sakaka, The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Festival, organized by the Reserve Development Authority, will take place from April 14th to 18th at the Cultural Center in Al-Qurayyat Governorate. The festival aims to showcase tourist and recreational sites within the reserve and encourage local community involvement in reserve activities.

The festival offers a variety of activities that will take visitors on a fun journey through recreational, cultural, artistic, and awareness activities. These include a children’s area with games and drawing areas, an afforestation and planting area to promote afforestation culture and vegetation development, an artisan’s market that celebrates Saudi heritage and traditional crafts, a wildlife area, and a performing arts theater. The theater will present cultural shows and segments highlighting heritage, history, poetry evenings, theatrical performances, and folk arts.

The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve is the largest wildlife reserve in the Middle East, span

ning over 130,000 square kilometers. It also contains archaeological areas registered with the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

