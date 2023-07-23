  • Date: July 24, 2023
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates President of Egypt on National Day

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the anniversary of his country’s National Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the Egyptian president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Egypt steady progress and prosperity.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also praised the distinguished relations between the two countries, which they are keen to further develop.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

