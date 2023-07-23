  • Date: July 24, 2023
3 Hurt in Stabbing Incident on Train in Western Japan

Three people were injured in a stabbing incident on a train in Osaka, western Japan, on Sunday, with the male perpetrator promptly arrested, local authorities said.

A staff member of the Rinku-Town Station made an emergency call reporting the stabbing to police. Three people, including a train worker, were injured. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Train services were temporarily suspended due to the accident.

Japan has a low crime rate, and most crimes are committed by knives due to the country’s strict gun control laws.

