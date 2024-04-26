Taiz Five mass marches to confirm continued support for Palestinian people



The Great Prophet Square in the Directorate of Condolence in Taiz Governorate witnessed today a mass march under the slogan “With Honorable Gaza..Mobilization and Vigilance”, emphasizing the continued support for Gaza and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In the march, which was led by the Acting Governor of Taiz Ahmed Al-Massawi, the Deputy Minister of Oil and Minerals – Executive Director General of the Yemeni Gas Partner Yasser Al-Wahidi, a number of deputy governors, the mobilization official in Al-Mahwit Governorate Ismail Sharaf Al-Din, and the assistants to the commander of the Fourth Military Region, Brigadier General Noureddine Al-Marrani, and Brigadier General Muhammad Al-Khaled, the masses chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian people and against the Zionist entity.

They stressed that the silence and shameful betrayal of most Arab and Islamic countries was met by the great, strong and influential steadfastness of the mujahideen heroes in Palestine.

Source: Yemen News Agency