Marib witnesses six massive marches under slogan “With Gaza, pride… mobilization “



Marib province witnessed today,Friday, six massive public marches under the slogan “With Gaza, pride… mobilization ” in solidarity with the Palestinians, who have been exposed for more than 200 days to American-Zionist aggression and crime.

Where the people of the Southern Square districts gathered in a mass march in Al-Juba Square, the participants chanted slogans and chants denouncing the continued crimes of the Zionist entity, praising the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, in a massive march, the people of Serwah District affirmed the continuation of popular and official events and activities in support of the Palestinian people.

In Majzar Square, the people of the Northern Square districts went out in a massive march, during which they renewed their emphasis on continuing the jihadi mobilization to the training and rehabilitation camps in preparation for fighting any upcoming battle in support of Al-Aqsa.

In a mass gathering, the people of the Harib al-Qaramish d

istrict blessed the ongoing and effective operations of the Yemeni armed forces and the qualitative operations carried out by the resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon and Iraq within the battle of the promised conquest and holy jihad.

The people of Bidbdah District gathered in a march during which they called on the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nation to activate the weapon of economic boycott of American , Israeli goods and the companies that support them as an effective weapon.

The people of the Qaniya region denounced the continuation of the Zionist entity’s massacres in Gaza Strip for the seventh month in a row and American-Western support for the barbaric Israeli aggression in light of Arab disappointment and international silence.

A statement issued by the marches saluted the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the jihadist operations of the Palestinian resistance, stressing the importance of continuity in popular and official events and activities in support of the Palesti

nians at all levels.

It strongly denounced the continuation of Zionist crimes, including the discovery of mass graves in Gaza Strip, and once again called for the opening of land corridors that would allow access and direct participation in the battle alongside the resistance in occupied Palestine.

The crowds confirmed the continuation of the mobilization to the training and rehabilitation camps with momentum , high morale, and the graduation of tens of thousands of Yemeni fighters in preparation for participating in the battle of the “promised conquest and holy jihad.”

The march statement blessed the ongoing and effective operations of the armed forces in the battle of ‘the promised conquest and holy jihad,’ as well as the continuing and painful operations of the criminal Zionist enemy, at the hands of the mujahideen in Palestine, Lebanon and Iraq.

Source: Yemen News Agency