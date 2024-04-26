Mass march in Ibb governorate under slogan “With Honorable Gaza..Mobilization and Vigilance.”



A mass march took place in Ibb Governorate on Friday, under the slogan “With Honorable Gaza..Mobilization and Vigilance” in support of the people and the Palestinian cause and condemnation of the massacres of the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip.

The masses gathered in the march presented by the governor of the province Abdul Wahid Salah, the official of the general mobilization in the province Abdel Fattah Ghallab, and a number of members of the House of Representatives and Shura Council and agents of the province, chanted slogans of innocence from the enemies of the nation and steadfastness in support of the Palestinian people.

They stressed the steadfastness of the position in support of Gaza and in support of the choices of the leader of the revolution, Mr. Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in support of the Palestinian people and the expansion of the prohibition of the passage of ships associated with the Israeli enemy from the Indian Ocean.

Source: Yemen News Agency