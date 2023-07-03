Syrian President receives FM in Damascus, 6th, final add

For his part, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Miqdad said, “When we talk about Syria and Jordan, we are talking about one country and people, and common interests.” He added that the most important topics discussed were the recent Arab summit, and the bilateral relations between the two countries, “In this context, we found that we have a common interest for security and stability to prevail in our Arab countries, especially in the region.” “We are consulting with our brothers in Jordan on many issues, including the issue of refugees, as you know, and the best options for the return of these refugees to their country, Syria,” Al-Miqdad said. “We say on once again that every Syrian, wherever he is in this world, the right to return to his country and he is welcome, and he will be dealt with within the framework of the law and within the framework of sovereignty, and there is no one in Syria who was pushed by the state to leave his homeland, he does not need to issue an invitation, but we need to secure basic requirements in order to realize this return,” he noted. Al-Miqdad stressed the importance of deep bilateral coordination, especially before the next meeting of the Arab Liaison Committee, “to be ready to come up with unified visions that reflect an authentic Arab position, in order to solve the problems we face in Syria and the problems facing the region in general.” Answering a question on establishing conditions for the refugees return, Al-Miqdad said that he knows what Jordan offers to Syrian refugees, “But look outside Jordan to see this really sad picture. In any case, this is an opportunity to invite every Syrian citizen to return to his homeland, and rest assured that he will not find any obstacles to his return.” “We consulted in Amman, we consulted in Jeddah, and we consulted on the sidelines of the Arab summit (on efforts to resolve the crisis), and there are a set of ideas and a set of perceptions,” Al-Miqdad said in his response to a question.

Source: Jordan News Agency