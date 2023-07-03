JPMC among 10 most powerful industrial companies in ME: Forbes

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) ranked eighth among the 10 most powerful industrial companies in the Middle East for 2023, with a market value of $4.1 billion, according to the Forbes Middle East ranking. The Forbes list included the largest industrial companies in the Middle East, after the industrial sector ranked second among the most representative sectors in the list of the most powerful companies in the region, given that the industrial sector is the backbone of the economic development of countries and the engine of growth. The market value of the industrial companies included in the list, according to Forbes, amounted to $186.1 billion, with total assets of $162 billion, while their total sales amounted to $92 billion, with net profits amounting to $20.1 billion. According to Forbes, JPMC’s sales amounted to $2.5 billion, and a $1 billion net profit, while the company’s assets amounted to $2.9 billion

Source: Jordan News Agency