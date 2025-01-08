Saturday, January 11, 2025

Mining Firm Plans $56M IPO on Amman Exchange

Amman: The National Arab Mining and Manufacturing...

Export Certificates Drop Despite Higher Trade Volume, Data Shows

Amman: Trade documentation issued by Amman commerce...

Parliament Opens 2025 Budget Debate Highlighting Refugee Aid Challenges

Amman: The Lower House of Parliament began...

Synchronoss Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Press ReleasesSynchronoss Technologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in Personal Cloud platforms, today announced that Jeff Miller, President and CEO, and Louis Ferraro, CFO, will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.

  • ICR Conference on January 13, 2025. The presentation will begin at 11:00 AM ET and the webcast link will be available on the Synchronoss Investor Relations website here, or directly here.
  • Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2025. To register for one-on-one meetings with management, please contact a Needham sales representative.

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Gardella
ICR for Synchronoss
SNCRIR@icrinc.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9328105

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

AutomativeGlobalLatest NewsMarket

Most Popular Articles

Quick Links 1

Quick Links 2

Info Links

Copyright © 2025 All Rights Reserved By Jordan News Gazette.