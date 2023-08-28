Meeting at Human Rights Ministry discusses preparations for Prophet’ birth celebration

A meeting chaired by Human Rights Minister Ali Al-Dailami, discussed preparations for the commemoration of the Prophet’s birthday.

The meeting, which included the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Ali Facilitating, approved the formation of a preparatory committee from the ministry’s leaders, with the participation of all its affiliated departments, to prepare for the event that the ministry will hold in the coming days.

At the meeting, Minister Al-Dailami stressed the importance of commemorating the Prophet’s birthday, upon its owner and his family, the best of prayers, and completed the submission to consolidate the great values and principles included in the Muhammadiyah message, in a manner befitting its greatness in light of the attack led by some Western criminal circles to distort Islam and its symbols.

For his part, the Undersecretary explained that the birth of the Messenger of guidance and light constituted a bright spot in the history of mankind and ushered in the beginning of a new era to bring people out of darkness into light and from worshiping idols to worshiping the Lord of servants.

While the members of the committee reviewed the program of the event that will be held by the Ministry, its bodies , institutions, and the accompanying activities.

