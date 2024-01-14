State Minister, Sana’a Governor , and Head of Zakat Authority visit Abu Nashtan Scientific Center and Al-Shuhada Kindergarten in Arhab District



The Minister of State in the caretaker government, Nabiya Abu Nashtan, the Governor of Sana’a, Abdul Basit Al-Hadi, and the head of the General Authority for Zakat, Shamsan Abu Nashtan, inspected the progress of the educational process in the closed Abu Nashtan Scientific Center, in Arhab District.

They listened to an explanation from those in charge of the center about the activities and programs offered to students to raise their awareness and strengthen the principles of faith identity in them.

They praised the commitment of the educational staff and their sense of responsibility placed on their shoulders, especially in light of the difficult circumstances that the country is going through of aggression and siege.

In addition, the Minister, the Governor, and the head of the Authority visited the Al-Makarib Martyrs Kindergarten in the Directorate.

The visitors recited Al-Fatiha for their pure souls.

