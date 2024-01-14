Meteorology expects cold to very cold weather in several province



The National Center for Meteorology and Early Warning expected cold to very cold weather in a number of provinces, and active to very fast winds on the western coasts and the entrance to Bab al-Mandab during the next 24 hours.

The center stated in its weather bulletin, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that it expects cold to very cold weather in Sa’ada, Amran, Sana’a, Dhamar and Al-Bayda provinces.

The center warned citizens, especially the elderly, children and patients in mountainous areas and interior plateaus, of the cold weather and advised them to wear appropriate winter clothing to protect their health from the extremely cold weather.

He called on farmers to take the necessary precautions and follow agricultural instructions to protect their crops.

The center also warned seagoers and fishermen on the western coast and the entrance to Bab al-Mandab of high waves and sea turbulence.

Source: Yemen News Agency