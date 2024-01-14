Discussing plan to restore traffic discipline in Ibb



A meeting in Ibb province today,Sunday, headed by Governor Abdul Wahed Salah, discussed a plan to restore traffic discipline in the province.

The meeting, which included province Undersecretary Harith Al-Maliki, directors of public agencies in the security and traffic sector, works and transportation offices, the Cleaning Fund, and directors of Al-Dhahar and Al-Mishna districts, reviewed the tasks that must be implemented to make the traffic campaign that will be implemented in the province a success, to reduce violations , traffic congestion, ways to adhere to traffic rules, etiquette, and regulations.

The plan to restore traffic discipline includes raising the level of awareness among road users of traffic rules and regulations, enhancing traffic safety, reducing violations and accidents, consolidating the prestige of the state, respecting traffic rules, etiquette, and achieving traffic discipline, to ensure alleviating traffic congestion and activating the tasks and work of traffic police personnel.

Sa

lah called on road users to adhere to the instructions of traffic police, as they aim to preserve their safety and their property.

He pointed out the importance of the traffic officer being patient and disciplined, working according to an integrated system, following up on its implementation, and identifying congested areas in the province.

Source: Yemen News Agency