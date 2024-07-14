Meteorologists expect continued rain & hot weather

The National Center for Meteorology and Early Warning reported continued rainfall in several provinces, and hot to very hot weather in deserts and coastal areas during the next 24 hours.

The center stated in its weather bulletin, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that it expects thunderstorms of varying intensity to continue in Taiz, Ibb, Dhamar, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale’, Raymah, Sana’a, Amran, Al-Mahwit, Hajjah, Sa’ada, and the highlands of Lahj , Abyan, Shabwa and Hadhramaut provinces.

The center warned citizens against being present or blocking flood paths, thunderstorms, low horizontal visibility due to rainfall , water turbidity, sea turbulence , high waves around the Socotra Archipelago, the eastern Gulf of Aden, the eastern and southern coasts.

It advised citizens in deserts, inland plateaus, plains and coasts not to be directly exposed to the sun’s rays and to drink plenty of fluids.

