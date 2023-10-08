Southern Movement component blesses “Al-Aqsa flood” operation

The component of the Southern Movement participating in the National Dialogue Conference blessed the qualitative operation (Al-Aqsa Flood), which was carried out by the valiant Palestinian resistance deep within the Zionist entity.

In a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the component praised the victories, the great success, and the qualitative and strategic development in the capabilities and capacities of the resistance, considering this operation a turning point in the path of resistance of the free Palestinian people.

It pointed out that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation came to restore the pride, dignity and magnificence of the Islamic nation.

The statement stressed that resisting the aggressor, occupier, and usurper is an inherent right of free peoples to defend their sovereignty, dignity, pride, and sanctities.

Source: Yemen News Agency