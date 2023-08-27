Shop attacker in Amman’s Mecca Street arrested

Police on Sunday arrested a wanted person who attacked a shop in Amman a few days ago and caused some damages in it. The Bayader Police Station (Western Amman), received a report a few days ago on a wanted and masked person attacked a shop on Mecca Street in Amman, causing some damage to it. The whole incident was caught on in a video that went viral on social media, according to the Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson. “From the moment the incident was reported, the person was identified and pursuit. Today, a Criminal Investigation team managed to arrest him, following an ambush that was set up for him”, the PSD spokesperson said. Investigations were launched with the perpetrator in preparation to refer him to the judiciary, the PSD spokesperson concluded.

Source: Jordan News Agency