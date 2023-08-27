Qatari educational delegation visits Yarmouk University

President of Yarmouk University (YU), Prof. Islam Massad on Sunday met with a delegation representing the Qatari Ministry of Education and Higher Education. The meeting covered possible means of cooperation between the two institutions. The delegation was briefed on Yarmouk University’s stages of development and modernization at all levels, which aims to keep abreast with recent developments in all fields of knowledge, and qualifying human cadres with high-level skills capable of engaging in the local and international labor market alike. The Qatari delegation included the Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs, Dr. Khaled Abdullah Al-Ali, Director of Higher Education Institutions Affairs, Dr. Abdullah Hamad Fteis, cultural attache at Qatar Embassy in Jordan, Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Sharif, and Dr. Ala Eddin Tawaha from the cultural attaché. Massad said that YU is witnessing a new phase of modernization and development in its academic programs that emanates from the Economic Modernization Visions (EMV), and the associated administrative and political modernization at the national level, and runs within a strategic plan and clear visions to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable academic renaissance. For his part, Al-Ali commended YU’s academic level his Ministry’s keenness to bolster cooperation with it in various fields of knowledge, and the possibility of seconding Qatari students wishing to study in Jordan. Al-Ali said that his ministry is working to modernize and develop higher education in line with global technological developments and the unprecedented progress made by artificial intelligence in various fields of life. In turn, YU Vice President for Planning, Development, Scientific Research and Quality Affairs, Prof. Samer Samarah, gave a briefing on the university’s faculties and academic programs they offer, especially the academic programs recently introduced by the university at the undergraduate level, which are the Digital Arts Program, the Computer Engineering / Internet of Things Program, and the Supply Chain Management and Logistics Sciences Program, in addition to the two Master’s programs in Business Law, Systems Engineering and Biomedical Informatics.

Source: Jordan News Agency