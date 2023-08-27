  • Date: August 28, 2023
Jordan Plans To Build Major Solar Panel Factory

Jordan, yesterday announced a plan, to build a major solar panel factory, in the south-east Amman airport area.

The factory will cost around 100 million Jordanian dinars (around 141 million U.S. dollars) and is expected to create more than 500 jobs.

The factory, which will be funded by Jordanian investment, will cover an area of 130 dunams (13 hectares) and is set to start production by the end of this year, according to a statement by the Jordanian government.

The plan was announced at the ‘A Year on Modernisation’ forum, held at the Dead Sea area of Jordan, yesterday. Over 600 officials and experts from various sectors participated in the forum

