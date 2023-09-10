Shamel comprehensive exam success rate at 67.7%-Official



President of Al- Balqa’ Applied University (BAU) and chairman of the higher committee for annual comprehensive final exam for community college students (Shamel), Ahmed Ajlouni, announced the exam results for the 2023 summer session.





In a press conference on Sunday, Ajlouni said Shamel success rate stood at 67.7%, which is approximately similar to previous years.





A total of 4,554 students passed the exam, out of 6,722, distributed among 54 university and intermediate colleges in 95 academic programmes, Ajlouni said, adding that 10 violations were caught during the exam sessions.





Source: Jordan News Agency

