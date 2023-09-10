Women empowerment ‘key’ driver to develop society-Bani Mustafa



Minister of Social Development and Head of the Ministerial Committee for Women Empowerment, Wafa Bani Mustafa, said empowering women is an “essential” part of developing societies and achieving national interests and goals, calling on women to optimally benefit from Jordan’s modernization steps in the political, economic and administrative paths.





Addressing a celebration held by Atlas Furniture Manufacturing Co- Richmond, to mark occasion of the 30th anniversary of its establishment, Bani Mustaf noted the women empowerment strategy in the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) focuses on importance of partnership between the Kingdom’s public and private sectors.





Bani Mustaf also referred to the educated women’s potential locally, which is not reflected in the desired way in the levels of economic participation and labor market.





Meanwhile, Richmond CEO, Soha Bakir, said women workers in the company constitute about 30% of the total labourforce, which affirms keenness to change society’s view of women’s work in various sectors.





For his part, Board of Directors of Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) memeber, Fawaz Shaka’a, said about 35% of workers in the industrial sector are women, pointing out that this represents an “exceptional” opportunity, in light of EMV and the industrial sector’s requirements to advance growth.





Source: Jordan News Agency

