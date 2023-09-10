Jordan Witnesses the Inception of its First 3D Concrete Printing Robot



Jordan Al-Ghad Advanced Engineering Company announced the successful installation and operation of the nation’s first 3D concrete printing robot.





In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) this Sunday, the company’s CEO, Anas Azaiza, detailed the capabilities of this state-of-the-art machine. The robot employs a six-axis robotic arm to seamlessly pour concrete, facilitating the creation of intricate shapes, figures, and sections both efficiently and precisely.





Azaiza highlighted the burgeoning significance of this technology in the global construction landscape. With numerous companies worldwide racing to leverage robotic technology for housing units and intricate concrete objects, the introduction of such a robot in Jordan stands as a pivotal moment for the local construction sector.





The utilization of 3D concrete printing brings a transformative edge to building design and production. It offers unprecedented flexibility in crafting precast concrete, eliminating the need for pre-fabricated molds and allowing designers to fully realize their creative visions.





Additionally, this innovation promises to enhance material efficiency, reduce construction waste, streamline design adaptations, and elevate product quality.





Azaiza, drawing from his vast experience in real estate design and development, expressed his conviction that 3D concrete printing is poised to revolutionize the sector.





This technology is anticipated to present fresh opportunities for designers, developers, and clients alike, setting a new standard for the industry.





Source: Jordan News Agency

