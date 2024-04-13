Settlers block the entrances to Palestinian villages north of Ramallah

Ramallah – Ma’an – Local sources reported that groups of settlers – under the protection of the occupation forces – are deployed on main roads and blocking a number of entrances to Palestinian villages north of the city of Ramallah in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that a Palestinian was martyred and 18 others were injured in confrontations with the occupation forces and settlers in the village of Al-Mughayir, northeast of the city of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also confirmed that its crews dealt with 7 injuries with live bullets, one of which was in the head. Israeli Army Radio reported that 3 soldiers were injured, and settlers entered the village and set fire to a number of vehicles.

Source: Maan News Agency