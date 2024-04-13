KSrelief’s Medical Clinic in Yemen’s Hajjah Provides Services to 2,072 Beneficiaries in February

Hajjah, Yemen, In February 2024, the Mobile Medical Clinic of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) in Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate provided medical services to 2,072 beneficiaries.

During the same period, the epidemiological diseases clinic treated 551 patients, the emergency clinic attended to 620 individuals, the internal medicine clinic served 879 beneficiaries, and the reproductive health clinic handled 14 cases. Additionally, the awareness and education department assisted 8 beneficiaries.

In accompanying services, the nursing services department treated 825 patients, conducted two waste disposal activities, dispensed medications to 1,927 individuals, and provided services to 55 beneficiaries through the surgery and dressing department.

Source: Saudi Press Agency