Riyadh Receives 60 Participating Horses at 2024 FEI World Cup Series Finals in Dressage and Jumping

Riyadh: Over a period of two days, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh received 60 horses transported from the city of Liege in Belgium. These horses will participate in the upcoming 2024 FEI World Cup Series Finals in Dressage and Jumping, commencing next Tuesday and lasting for four days.

The horses competing in the global event were transported in specialized trucks to their stables at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, which serves as the event’s headquarters. Considered some of the world’s most expensive, these horses will compete alongside some of the world’s top riders.

The organizing committee of the global event has implemented essential measures to ensure the safety of the horses. They will be monitored 24/7 by humans and machines to comply with international quarantine laws.

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has released the official list of participants for the upcoming event to be hosted in Riyadh, marking the first time the event will be held in the

Middle East. Among the 34 participating riders, the top 6 in the world rankings will be present. Additionally, 17 elite male and female riders will compete in the dressage competitions.

Source: Saudi Press Agency