Sensegen unveils natural fragrance survey results for 2022 World Perfumery Congress

Fragrances made by biology are 100% true-to-nature.

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southern California’s taste, smell, and beauty innovator, Sensegen, announced its natural fragrance survey results, gearing up for exhibiting its “New Naturals” initiative at the World Perfumery Congress (WPC), Booth #523, June 29 – July 1, 2022, in Miami, Florida. Sensegen is a division of Blue California ingredients.

“We’re very excited to share our results of the natural fragrance survey, revealing consumer knowledge of natural fragrances and what is appealing, trend-setting in personal care and beauty products,” said Angelique Burke, senior perfumer at Sensegen. “The era of truly natural perfumery is here; we are bringing nature back into perfumery by harnessing classic fragrance molecules from biology rather than deriving them from petroleum.”

Sensegen’s New Naturals are bio-designed fragrances that are natural (plant-based), safe, and sustainable. They perform and are as pleasant as synthetics, yet more complex than blends of essential oils, which thus far have been the only option for natural fragrance seekers. No such fragrance initiative exists on the market today.

An ideal example of a New Natural is Sensegen’s entire class of plant-based musks that gives perfumers the best natural alternative to synthetics. Once coveted and exclusive, the musk fragrance became banned for the inhumane treatment of the Musk Deer — the only source at the time. After that, the highly sought-after musky olfactive character was solely a synthetic option for perfumers.

“The lack of availability of natural musks, combined with the ubiquity, performance, and wide acceptability of this olfactive character, has created a huge challenge for natural fragrances to compete in the marketplace,” said Burke. “Today, Sensegen can offer a far-reaching range of natural and sustainable creations, which proudly stand their ground in the market.”

Sensegen asked 1,000 consumers about their personal care routines and beauty regimens in an online survey. Survey respondents were also asked about their attitudes and understanding of personal care/beauty care products as it relates to scented, as opposed to unscented products, label reading, purchase decision influencers, and familiarity and understanding of natural fragrances.

While 66% of consumers said natural fragrances were naturally derived fragrances, approximately 14% thought it meant no added fragrance, and 5% said it was the same as unscented.

Later, survey participants were shown an explanation of New Natural Fragrances and a product concept containing the new natural fragrance. The data shows that 74% of those respondents would choose the New Natural fragrance concept versus the synthetic. This was a 5% increase over consumers’ choice before being presented with information on the new natural fragrance.

“From this natural fragrance survey, we concluded that there’s a gap in understanding and awareness regarding such terms used in labeling fragrance and fragrance-related statements,” said Natasha D’Souza, senior director, global sensory and consumer insights at Blue California. “There hasn’t been a better time for brands to make exceptional, sustainable products and educate consumers on how they are adopting a more natural position for the benefit of the planet and humankind.”

Interested parties and media members inquiring about the natural fragrance survey can stop by Sensegen’s booth #523 at the WPC or contact Sensegen. The Sensegen booth will have smelling products from sustainable, 100% bio-based materials. Fragrances include samples of fine fragrance, personal care, and home care.

The World Perfumery Congress is hosted by Perfumer & Flavorist.

About Sensegen

Sensegen™, is the science of good sense. We’ve got nature down to a science and create the perfect sense.

As a division of Blue California Ingredients, our innovative taste, smell, and creative beauty center is dedicated solely to delivering plant-based, natural, and sustainable solutions. Our diverse team of experts collaborate with advanced bio-techniques and collaborate as a team to provide unique consumer-validated ingredients.

At Sensegen™, we’ve pioneered a way of formulating nature without compromise or harm, providing one-of-a-kind solutions for Taste, Smell, and Beauty.

Attachments





Ana Arakelian, Head of Public Relations and Communications Sensegen +1.949.635.1991 ana.arakelian@sensegen.com