Israeli Decision to Halt UNRWA Operations Faces Condemnation by Palestinian Presidency

Ramallah: The Palestinian Presidency has issued a call for the United Nations to uphold its responsibilities under international law by pressuring Israeli authorities to reverse their decision to cease UNRWA operations. The Presidency emphasized the necessity of maintaining the agency’s services for Palestinian refugees until a resolution is reached in line with international resolutions.

According to Jordan News Agency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, declared that the Israeli decision to suspend UNRWA’s operations is both unacceptable and condemnable, describing it as a provocation against Palestinians. He further noted that this decision contravenes UN resolutions, which originally established the agency.

Abu Rudeineh highlighted that Israel’s decision poses a challenge to international legitimacy and could escalate tensions in the region by disrupting services for around six million Palestinian refugees. He held the Israeli government accountable for the potential negative consequences stemming from this decision.

He also emphasized that Israel’s consistent targeting of UNRWA seeks to eliminate the refugee issue and invalidate the right of return. He reiterated that the refugee issue is a critical concern for Palestinians and their leadership and must be addressed in any future political negotiations.

In related developments, the Supreme Fatwa Council in Palestine condemned the recent demolition of the Hamza Mosque in Jenin camp and the Taqwa Prayer Room in Sur Baher by Israeli forces. These demolitions are viewed as part of an ongoing aggression against Palestinians, their sacred sites, and their homeland.

The Council’s statement described these actions as attempts to alter the cultural and religious identity of the Palestinian people. It warned that the targeting of religious sites infringes on the right to religious practice and exacerbates regional and global animosity.

The Council urged immediate Arab and Islamic intervention to stop Israeli assaults on Palestinian holy places, stressing that international inaction in the face of these crimes only emboldens further violations by the occupation.