SCG International opens a new office in Saudi, expanding its ‘global connector’ role with resilient supply chain solutions, eyeing new opportunities in the Construction sector driven by Giga-projects

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 December 2023 – SCG International is vigorously expanding its business into the market of KSA, an economic powerhouse. Its strategy focuses on comprehensive supply chain solutions with the flexibility to deal with disrupting global supply chains.

SCG International is going to have its first office in Riyadh to enlarge business opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), which has seen robust economic growth. The expansion underlines the company’s status as a global supply chain solution provider ready to serve as a “global connector” between its allies worldwide. Its brand presence through showcasing supply chain solutions, construction, and innovations at the Thailand Mega Fair 2023 in Riyadh. During the event SCG International hosted a panel discussion on the subject “Unleashing KSA’s growth potential – The resilience of Supply Chains in action” in which among others we were honored to have the participation of Mr. Fahad Alhashem Real Estate and Construction Managing Director, Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA). The Panel which was opened by H.E. Mr. Darm Boontham, Thailand ambassador to KSA, brought out clearly the importance of the role of resilient supply chains in strengthening global connectivity to ensure sustainable business growth.



Mr. Abhijit Datta, Head of International Business and Managing Director of SCG International, said that Saudi Arabia is a regional power with the largest economy in the Middle East. As the kingdom’s “Saudi Vision 2030” calls for economic restructuring to reduce reliance on oil exports while boosting investments in manufacturing and large construction, At present, Saudi Arabia’s economy is valued at 118 billion US dollars, which is ranked 17th globally.



“We plans to expand overseas, including in the SAMEA (South Asia, Middle East and Africa). The establishment of our new office in Riyadh, a pivotal step to capitalize on burgeoning business opportunities and serve clientele involved in the transformative ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ projects and a key element in our initiative to foster business partnerships and establish a robust domestic supply chain.”



He also stated that SCG International is positioning itself to enter the dynamic Saudi construction sector. By leveraging SCG’s expertise in construction knowledge, best practices, and best-in-class building materials, the company aims to meet the region’s growing demand, emphasizing end-to-end supply chain solutions, providing a resilient system designed for unpredictable global situations. The global network of trusted supply chain partners not only facilitates product or solution sales but also establishes trust and credibility for long-term business growth.



“Our parent company, SCG, was founded under the Royal Decree of His Majesty King Rama VI. Leveraging this rich heritage, along with SCG International’s extensive 45-year experience in supply chain management and a global partner network spanning over 50 countries, we are confident to be a Trusted International Supply Chain Partner. “



For More Information: https://scginternational.com/home-page/international-supply-chain-solutions/