Four foundational training courses and three refresher courses for community health volunteers, implemented by the health office in the governorate, began in Taiz governorate, in cooperation with the ‘Mercy Corps’ organization.

The courses include four groups of 90 trainees in the districts of Al-Ta’aziyah, Khadir and Maqbanah, with the aim of improving services in targeted health facilities in the areas of active research into cases of acute and moderate malnutrition.

Source: Yemen News Agency