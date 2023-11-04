Saudi Foreign Minister Meets US Secretary of State in Jordan

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Amman, Jordan today on the sidelines of the Arab-US meeting.

The two ministers discussed ways to support efforts to halt the escalation of military operations in Gaza and its surroundings. They also discussed the efforts made to allow humanitarian, relief, and medical aid into Gaza to prevent the worsening of the humanitarian crisis.

The Saudi Minister emphasized the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s strong opposition to the forced displacement of Gaza residents and condemned any targeting of civilians or damage to infrastructure that affects their daily lives.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director of the General Administration for Policy Planning Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al-Kabeer, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati, Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, and Director General of Foreign Minister’s Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.

Source: Saudi Press Agency