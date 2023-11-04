Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Participates in Arab-US Meeting in Jordan

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah took part today in the Arab-US meeting held in Amman, Jordan.

The meeting discussed the Arab position, which calls for an immediate cessation of military operations that have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, and urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, in addition to the efforts being made to create a stable environment and restore the path to peace, ensuring that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director of the General Administration for Policy Planning Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al-Kabeer, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati, Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, and Director General of Foreign Minister’s Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.

Source: Saudi Press Agency