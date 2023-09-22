  • Date: September 24, 2023
Saudi Arabia Elected ASOSAI President for 2027-2030

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Court of Audit, was elected president of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for the period 2027 to 2030.

The kingdom’s nomination was announced following a vote of the ASOSAI Governing Board during its 59th meeting in Busan city, the Republic of Korea from September 19-22.

On the occasion, President of the General Court of Audit Dr. Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al-Anqari congratulated the Saudi leadership, saying that the election of the Kingdom as ASOSAI president was in recognition of its achievements and leading roles in the fields of auditing drawing public financial monitoring policies.

Established in 1978, ASOSAI is one of the Regional Groups of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, and it has 48 charter members, members, and associate members.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

