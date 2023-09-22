Crown Prince meets think tank representatives in Washington, DC

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Thursday met with representatives of think tanks in Washington, DC. Held at the premises of Jordan’s Embassy in Washington, DC, the meeting covered key regional and international developments, and Jordan’s positions toward various issues. Crown Prince Al Hussein called for adopting a new approach in dealing with regional conflicts and geopolitical instability, based on building models and innovative solutions to resolve regional conflicts, stressing the need for collaborative efforts between official and non-official stakeholders. His Royal Highness commended the role of think tanks in shaping public policies and strategic planning at the state level. Jordan’s Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

Source: Jordan News Agency