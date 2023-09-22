  • Date: September 24, 2023
Minister of Sports Arrives in China to Head Saudi Arabia’s Delegation to 19th Asian Games

Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal arrived in the Chinese city of Hangzhou today to head the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s delegation participating in the 19th Asian Games, which officially open tomorrow and will continue until October 8.

Upon his arrival in China, the minister was received by director of the Saudi delegation Prince Abdullah bin Fahd and Saudi Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi.

The Kingdom is represented by 193 male and female athletes, who are participating in 19 sports, including football, basketball, handball, track and field, equestrian, darts, fencing, shooting, rowing, weightlifting, boxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, karate, koresh, table tennis, golf, and e-sports.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

