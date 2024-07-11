Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Ring During Unpacked

Samsung officially unveiled its new Galaxy Ring, the Korean company’s first smart ring, which is an addition to the company’s consumer products, during its second annual Unpacked event of 2024 in Paris.

The ring features a concave design with a gradient on the sides towards the middle, with health tracking sensors, batteries and charging pins hidden under a layer of epoxy resin.

Weight of Galaxy Ring varies by size, with the smaller version (size 5) weighing 2.3g, while the larger version (size 13) weighing up to 3.0g.

Galaxy Ring is a fitness and health tracking product, offering a wide range of health standards including heart rate and skin temperature, and focuses heavily on sleep quality tracking thanks to its ergonomic design to wear throughout the day.

Sleep tracking features include snoring analysis and additional measures such as sleep movement, sleep response time, heart rate and respiratory rate.

Galaxy Ring allows Bluetooth connectivity with Bluetooth LE 5.4, which is exclusive to Samsung Gala

xy phones running Android 11 or later, and also requires Samsung account and Samsung Health app, without the need to buy any additional subscriptions.

Galaxy Ring supports gesture control and touch through it, allowing users to take photos or reject alerts by pressing their thumb and index finger while wearing the ring.

It also complies with Samsung Find service and can use built-in LED lights for lighting when lost, the battery capacity in the ring varies by size, as batteries last in smaller sizes (5-7) up to 6 days of use on a single charge, while batteries continue in larger sizes (12-13) up to 7 days.

On the other hand, during its second annual Unpacked event for 2024, Samsung also unveiled the new generation of its Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatches, with major improvements this year, where it is processed with a 3 nano architecture and titanium frame for the next second model of Apple Watch Ultra’s leading competition.

Source: Qatar News Agency