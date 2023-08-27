Salvation Government Spokesman confirms solidarity with Nigerian people and support their uprising to reject colonial tutelage

The spokesman for the National Salvation Government – Minister of Information Dhaifallah Al-Shami affirmed Yemen’s solidarity and support for the popular uprising in Niger against the puppet regime of global arrogance, led by France and America and their colonial ambitions.

The spokesman for the National Salvation Government pointed out the importance of standing by the Nigerian people to achieve their aspirations for liberation from the tutelage of external powers.

The government spokesman called on Western countries not to interfere in Niger’s internal affairs and to respect the will of the Nigerian people to determine their own destiny away from dictates and external pressures, and their right to preserve their national wealth and wealth.

He also called on Muslim governments and peoples to support the popular steps in Niger and to have supportive positions in this regard, stressing the importance of having a unified position on the part of the Islamic world in confronting Western threats towards this Muslim country, and not letting it down.

Source: Yemen News Agency