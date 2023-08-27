Meeting chaired by Al-Dailami discusses human rights offices performance in Municipality and provinces

A meeting, chaired today,Sunday, by Minister of Human Rights Ali Al-Dailami, discussed aspects related to human rights offices performance in the capital’s secretariat and the provinces.

The meeting, which included the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Ali Tayseer, the Assistant Undersecretary for Branches Affairs, Walid Radman, and the directors of human rights offices, touched on the efforts of the offices in responding to people’s rights and redressing the oppressed.

Minister Al-Dailami stressed the need for citizens to see the role of human rights offices in the provinces to achieve justice, in implementation of the directives of the revolution leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi.

He stressed the importance of documenting and monitoring the crimes of aggression, especially in light of the aggression’s efforts to obliterate the effects of its crimes, pointing out that the effects of the aggression crimes will remain a witness to the ugliness of the crimes and violations committed by the aggression coalition countries against Yemen, land and people.

The directors of the human rights offices discussed the functioning of the offices , their activities in the field of human rights and the difficulties they face.

They emphasized the keenness to redouble efforts to raise the level of performance in various aspects related to human rights, as well as to follow up on issues that need the ministry’s intervention and to stand with the vulnerable in a way that contributes to achieving justice. They reviewed examples of cases that were followed up until justice was achieved for them.

Source: Yemen News Agency