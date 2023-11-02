Safadi, Chinese FM talk efforts to stop war on Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday received a phone call from Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, to discuss need to intensify efforts aimed to stop the raging war on Gaza and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe. During the phone conversation, Safadi stressed need to stop Israel’s war crimes and its repeated violations of the rules of international law, international humanitarian law, and all humanitarian values. Safadi also urged need to adhere to the international community’s will that demanded ending the war in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution, which calls for protecting civilians and adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations.

Source: Jordan News Agency