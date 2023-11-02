  • Date: November 3, 2023
1st RJAF aircraft carrying Jordanians from Gaza arrives in Amman

The first Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) evacuation aircraft arrived Thursday in Marka Military Airport in Amman, carrying 53 Jordanians onboard who were evacuated yesterday from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing. The RJAF plane was flown to the al-Arish Airport in Egypt in implementation of royal directives, according to the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Sufian Qudah. Evacuations will continue as needed, and in various ways and means, to ensure that all Jordanians are evacuated from Gaza as quickly as possible, Qudah explained. Qudah urged Jordanians residing and present in Gaza to contact the ministry’s around-the-clock Operations Center Unit to request assistance on the following numbers: 00962799562903 – 00962799562471 – 00962799562193 or via email: op.ctr@fm.gov.jo.

Source: Jordan News Agency

