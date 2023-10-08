Safadi briefs Cabinet on King-led efforts to stop dangerous escalation in Gaza

In its session held Sunday, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Khasawneh, the Cabinet was briefed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates , Ayman Safadi, on Jordan’s efforts and contacts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II to launch urgent international action to stop the dangerous escalation in Gaza Strip and its surrounding areas and its dangerous repercussions on the entire region. Safadi noted continued violence and escalation will only further exacerbate the situation and would have “major” repercussions on the region, in light of Israeli attacks and violations in cities and regions in the West Bank against the Palestinian people and Islamic and Christian sanctities and deprivation of the Palestinian people of their rights. Safadi pointed to Jordan’s warning of the consequences of this escalation on all efforts to achieve comprehensive calm, stressing need to exercise restraint, protect civilians, and respect international humanitarian law. Jordan, he noted, stresses in its contacts with influential international powers the necessity of finding a “true” political horizon to achieve peace on the basis of a two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions. Safadi added that this process should end occupation and embody the independent, sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital on June 4, 1967 lines, to live in security and peace alongside Israel. This action, he said, should stop Israeli measures that perpetuate occupation and undermine chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace, which is the only way to stop deterioration and achieve security for all. Safadi referred to ongoing coordination with Arab countries, adding that contacts are being made to hold a meeting of the Arab League Council at the foreign ministers’s level, which is scheduled to be held in the coming days to discuss ways of joint Arab action to stop this dangerous escalation. He said Jordan is continuing its intensive efforts and its action with Arab countries and international partners to stop the escalation, protect the entire region from its repercussions and create a “real” political horizon that prevents deterioration, stops all measures that perpetuate occupation and fuel violence, and resume a “true” political process to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

Source: Jordan News Agency