  • Date: October 9, 2023
King, in call with Iraq PM, urges enhancing Arab coordination for de-escalation in Gaza, its surroundings

His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call received on Sunday from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani, highlighted the need to enhance Arab coordination for de-escalation in Gaza and its surroundings, and support the Palestinians in gaining their legitimate rights. King Abdullah noted the need for joint action to avoid further escalation of the situation between the Palestinians and the Israelis, stressing the importance of self-restraint, protecting civilians, and respecting international humanitarian law. His Majesty said Jordan is communicating with regional and international partners to discuss urgent international action for de-escalation.

Source: Jordan News Agency

